ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted a bail after prohibiting the arrest of Dr Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali, two leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

When the two politicians stood before the judge on Wednesday to hear their appeal for relief from further arrest, the court also prohibited the authorities from conducting any other investigations into them.

The police requested a three-day remand of both PTI politicians at the top court in the federal capital, but the request was denied.

Falak Naz and Shireen Mazari don’t need to conduct any additional investigation, the judge said.

The court then instructed law enforcement to prevent their arrest and to provide information on the charges brought against them.

After the PTI leaders were detained again last night, only hours after being released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, a district and sessions judge in Islamabad previously dismissed the charges against them.

Following the court’s decision in their favour, the two female lawmakers were set free.

Both Senator Chitrali and PTI Senior Vice-President Dr. Mazari were brought before Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti’s court after being arrested at the Tarnol police station for attempted murder and carrying a weapon.