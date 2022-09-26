Since her name was revealed in connection with a money laundering case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez has captured everyone’s attention. The ED had called the actress on multiple occasions to record her statement for the case.

On social media, there were several rumours that the actress was dating the con artist, but Jacqueline has always remained silent and requested privacy. There finally seems to be some respite in this situation for the Ram Setu actress after much struggle.

Interim bail has been granted for the actress.

The Delhi High Court has summoned Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case today. According to Prashant Patil, her attorney, “Jacqueline has received conditional bail. Just a formal appearance at this point. The following court appearance is scheduled for October 22.”

The actress’s attorney also explained that they had submitted a standard bail application and that the ED now needed to submit a response. Additionally, he said that she has been working with law enforcement since the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case brought up her name. The next hearing date has already been set by the court for October 22. The court will hear the arguments regarding her standard bail plea on this day.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been charged in the second additional charge sheet that was only recently submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As witnesses in the case, Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi recorded their testimony. The ED has previously seized fixed deposits belonging to Fernandez worth Rs 7.2 crore.

The ED classified the actresses’ receipt of these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime.