The ex-wife of senior journalist Ayaz Amir and mother of Shahnawaz, who is accused of killing his wife Sara Inam at home following a dispute over a “family matter,” has applied for bail in the murder case in order to escape being arrested.

Shahnawaz admitted to the crime and claimed that he “thought” his wife was having an affair with another person when he was detained by the police from a farmhouse in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad neighborhood.

Only three months of their marriage were spent together. Amir and Sameena Shah were named as suspects by Sara’s family, and the trial court authorized their arrest warrants on Saturday. While his ex-wife requested pre-arrest bail, Amir was detained.

At the request of Sara’s uncles, Colonel (retd) Ikram and Zia-ur-Rahim, who have accused Amir and his ex-wife of being responsible for their niece’s murder, an additional clause of Section 109 (punishment for abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code was added to the police report that was filed after the murder. According to the petitioners, Sameena had been residing at the farmhouse where Sara Inam was killed.

Bail request for Sameena:

Sameena said in her bail application that Shahnawaz had sent her a WhatsApp message regarding a rukhsati, or the formal migration of a lady into her husband’s home. She added that her son had called her to notify her about the murder at 9:12 a.m.

“I hurried inside, but Sara Inam had already been killed. I instructed Shahnawaz to remain in the space while Ayaz Amir called the police “In her appeal, Sameena said. She claimed that the Islamabad police arrived at the crime scene shortly after being notified.

The situation:

The complaint was made by Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan on Friday, and the police filed a first information report (FIR) in the response to Section 302 (the penalty for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The suspect’s mother, Sameena Shah, reportedly called the police on Friday, September 23, to report that her son, Shahnawaz, had killed his wife with a dumbbell. This information was included in the FIR.