Actress Momina Iqbal, who has appeared in many dramas, could not control her emotions while discussing the growing trend of divorce in Pakistan especially in showbiz.

Momina Iqbal appeared as a guest on a private channel program. She discussed the qualities of her future life partner and expressed her depression over the separation of showbiz couples.

Answering a question during the show, the actress gave the example of her parents and said that she wants her future husband to be like her father.

He said that he wished that my father would have sons-in-law like him who would take care of his wife i.e. us in the same way that he takes care of us because the rate of divorces is increasing nowadays.

Momina Iqbal cried while talking about this and said that I feel very sad when I see two lovers parting, it doesn’t matter if it is my own or someone else’s, this separation happened in my house. Or someone else’s house, I feel sad.

Momina Iqbal further said that many divorces and break-ups have been seen in the showbiz industry today and later the boy is heard saying bad words to this girl and the girl to that boy behind her back.

He requested separated couples to stay away from social media if you have a breakup or divorce, because when you talk bad about each other on social media, even those people can’t stay silent. Those who have nothing to do with them, who do not even know them, make comments about them as if they know everyone.

He requested fellow artistes as well as others that if your life is not working out with their partner, then definitely part ways but amicably, because one who has spent such a good time with can’t be enmity. Even after separation, this relationship should be considered.