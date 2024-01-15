A battery that can last 50 years without charging has been exhibited in Beijing, the capital of China.

According to a foreign news agency, the Chinese company Betavolt claims that its nuclear battery is the world’s first nuclear battery that can be used for 50 years without charge, the battery has entered the test phase.

The foreign news agency says the battery could be mass-produced for commercial devices like phones and drones in the future.

The company claims that the battery can operate from minus 60 degrees Celsius to 120 degrees Celsius while the nuclear battery is completely safe.

According to the company, the battery emits no radiation while 63 nuclear isotopes are integrated into a module smaller than a coin.