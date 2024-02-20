According to the government’s ongoing data, challenges have increased during the caretaker government, Shahid Hassan

Many of the election results are currently in question, Irfan Qadir

The way things are going in Pakistan is not in anyone’s interest, Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

A very controversial election has been held on which many questions have been raised,

It remains to be seen how both parties make seat adjustments,

It is a secret that PP repeatedly says that they will not be part of the government,

When the votes will be given to them in the National Assembly, then how come they do not participate?

It is better for the country to come to some conclusion

They talk about caring for the people but they don’t care

Currently, the stock market is bearish and the dollar rate is increasing

Inflation is a sign that a poor man is worried about his daily bread

At this time, the rulers have their own, what will the people think?

If people think about it, it will be a very difficult task for them,

Why should anyone think of the public, first think for themselves,

Former Attorney General Irfan Qadir’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

21 days after the election, the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Prime Minister will be elected in the National Assembly,

Whoever becomes the prime minister will remain the prime minister until there is no distrust,

Many results have been challenged and there has also been ample evidence of rigging,

Whatever government is formed, if the decisions go against them, the government will change,

A situation of uncertainty has arisen, on which some are speculating about an emergency,

There is no reason for emergency, everything goes on in democracy

Law expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program

The results of the election which should have reached the common people did not come,

More than 50 billion was spent on conducting our election,

Whatever objections there are should be raised in the right forum,

Our neighboring countries Bhutan, Nepal, India, Bangladesh have gone ahead of us,

We have all the natural resources, now we should think only for the country

Everyone knows what are the problems of this country, they should be solved and move forward,

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

Pakistan’s economy and security are facing the worst crisis in history, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Despite the creation of SIFC, the foreign investment index has fallen

The value of the rupee has fallen sharply compared to July 12,

Inflation is increasing and the growth rate is slowing down, said economist