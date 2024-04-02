Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X, has long called artificial intelligence (AI) technology a threat to humanity’s survival.

Now he has once again declared AI technology as a threat to the survival of humanity, but in his opinion, it is necessary to take this risk to move forward.

During a conference, Elon Musk talked about the dangers of AI technology.

“I agree with people’s estimates that there is a 10 or 20 percent chance that AI technology will wipe out humanity,” he said.

AI technology could lead to the end of humanity, warns Elon Musk

But he also said that ‘I think the possible positive scenario outweighs the negative scenario’.

Elon Musk did not specify how he determined the risk rate posed by AI.

However, he said that by 2030, AI technology will be more intelligent than people and therefore we need to be more careful about the negative effects of technology.

“It is important that we train AI to always be truthful and curious,” he added.

AI technology will put everyone in the world out of a job, Elon Musk

According to Elon Musk, his plan to protect humanity from the dangers of AI is simple, just make sure that AI always tells the truth, because if it learns to lie, then it will be very difficult to stop it. will

Earlier, during a speech at the AI Safety Conference in November 2023, Elon Musk said that he believes that this technology is a threat to the existence of humanity, because for the first time in history, humans will face a more intelligent opponent than themselves.

He added that ‘we are not more powerful or faster than other creatures, but we are more intelligent than them, but now for the first time in human history we are facing something more intelligent than ourselves’.

Elon Musk’s call to stop further development of AI systems

He said that ‘I don’t know whether we can control such a thing or not, but I think we should determine the path that will be useful for humanity’.

Elon Musk said ‘I think this is one of the biggest threats to the survival of humanity and if we look at the advancement of AI technology, it’s probably the biggest threat’.