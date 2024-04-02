Iran has announced its response to the Israeli attack on its embassy in Syria.

Iran has warned of a “severe response” after the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus yesterday.

Iran says it will also hold America accountable for supporting Israel. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has also held Israel responsible for the attack on the embassy and said that the attack will be answered.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abd al-Hyan has said in his statement on social media platform X that after the attack, officials of the Swiss Embassy, which oversees American interests in Iran, were summoned.

He said that the Swiss authorities were informed about the Israeli attack and emphasized the responsibility of the US.

He said that in the same meeting, “an important message” was also sent to the American government as a supporter of the Zionist government.

On the other hand, Hezbollah has also said that it will respond to the Israeli attack.

It should be noted that 8 people were killed in a missile attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, the capital of Syria, by Israel yesterday.

The foreign news agency said that Reza Zahedi, the senior commander of the Quds Brigades of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, was among those killed in the Israeli attack.