Javed Akhtar, a well-known lyricist in Bollywood, is in the news once more after expressing his opinions on Urdu. While accompanying his wife Shabana Azmi at the Urdu poetry album Shayarana – Sartaj launch, Akhtar made the remark. At the ceremony, he continued by stating that Urdu actually belongs to “Hindustan,” not Pakistan or Egypt.

Akhtar spoke to reporters at the occasion and said, “Urdu is a language that we created; it has no outside origins. No one outside of Hindustan speaks it. Pakistan was only a part of India before it and India were split apart, creating Pakistan. Thus, the language is not used outside of Hindustan.”

The language of India, Urdu, has received substantial contributions from Punjab, he continued. But why did you abandon this dialect? due to the partition? as a result of Pakistan? Urdu deserves consideration. Prior to Pakistan’s separation from Hindustan, there was just Hindustan.

Will you believe Pakistan’s claim that Kashmir belongs to us? I believe “No”! Similar to Hindi, Urdu is still a Hindustani language (so). Urdu and Hindi are now less commonly spoken by young people in our nation. Now, English is given more attention. Hindi must be used because it is our national tongue.

Akhtar said that a language is based on an area rather than a particular religion. If religion were the determining factor in language, then Europe as a whole would speak a single language. Because of this, the language is not religious but rather regional, the author continued.

Although I haven’t done this in a long, I’ve been meaning to. In addition to expressing his love for all languages and his admiration for famed Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, he also made controversial remarks about the freedom of the terrorists responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to roam Pakistan, which angered many.