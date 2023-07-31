The 10-year celebration of CPEC was celebrated to improve relations, Mirza Akhtar Baig

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of news paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi baat It is good to have good relations with China China has helped us at every opportunity and On the occasion of Happiness , the Bajaur incident has shaken us

Our Prayer for the forgiveness of the martyrs in the Bajaur incident of SK Niazi and the prayer for the recovery of the injured Chinese Deputy Prime Minister pays tribute to Shehbaz Sharif on his visit to Pakistan, In all the elections held in the past, there was a complaint of rigging and Conducting transparent elections is a difficult but important matter, said .No one understands the election after dissolution of assemblies, SK Niazi

The coming election will also include many conditions of IMF.The bills passed in the assembly today and yesterday also need attention and It is a matter of thinking why caretaker government is being made powerful, It is also meaningful that Ishaq Dar’s name comes up for the Caretaker Prime Minister, SK Niazi Economist Mirza Akhtar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program The 10-year celebration of CPEC was celebrated to improve relations .In the previous regime, CPEC project was not given the required priority, Many projects were stalled during the PTI era, said economist Mirza and The opening of economic zones is coming in the form of fruits of CPEC so It is very welcome to generate 10,000 MW of electricity through CPEC and China also wants to promote its currency, said economist Mirza Akhtiar Baig

Monetary policy was expected to be tight in view of the IMF agreement .If the interest rate were increased, our growth rate would have gone negative This can be the advantage of caretaker government to make unpopular decisions from them, if the caretaker government leaves by making unpopular decisions, what will be the harm to them?