DUPLEX of innocent people have once more paid the price in blood for their state’s failure to stop an attack on the nation and its citizens. At the time these words were written, the cruel bombing of a political conference on a Sunday in KP’s Bajaur district had claimed at least 54 civilian lives, while 100 other people were battling various degrees of injuries, some of them on the verge of death.

It is crucial to consider how such bestial behaviour could have been perpetrated against the employees of a political party with a strong religious component. Despite having a very conservative outlook, the JUI-F has chosen to run for office and adhere to the restrictions imposed by the Pakistani Constitution.

This infuriates a variety of militant groups that have fought democratic parties for control of the Pakhtun belt, especially the tribal areas of KP and Balochistan. These groups include the TTP, the IS-K, and Al Qaeda. For the same reason, these organisations previously targeted and annihilated the ANP and Qaumi Watan Party.

However, the JUI-F poses a greater challenge since it aspires to establish Islamic government through democratic means, whereas terrorists prefer to use ‘jihad’ and the sword. The TTP and Al Qaeda may band together to increase their influence in South Asia, according to a recent UNSC study. These occurrences cast a negative light on Pakistan’s security establishment, and it appears that the National Action Plan did little to curtail violent crimes.

It also appears that the Taliban government right next door is a concern. The national security apparatus cannot afford to lose focus given the escalating difficulties. However, it appears to be taking on too much lately. The truth is that if its primary obligations are not met, criticism will inevitably follow.

Attacking political gatherings in the past has stifled political activity of the targeted parties and ultimately forced some of them out of the picture. Such terrorist organisations might try to restore their influence through fear mongering as the nation prepares for elections.