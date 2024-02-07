Rumors of no election died down and election is going to be held tomorrow, Tahira Aurangzeb

According to the situation in the National Assembly, 13 parties united, Ehsan Khokhar

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

It is good that doubts are over and elections are taking place,

May Allah make the election to be completed peacefully,

Tahira Aurangzeb is in the leadership of PML-N and has done a lot of work,

PML-N leader Tahir Aurangzeb’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

All the political parties wanted the election to be held soon,

Until an elected government comes, the country will suffer from many problems,

Being a political activist, I am sure PML-N will get majority,

Inshallah, the PML-N government will be established in Pakistan once again,

If the alliance of 13 parties can work, the coalition government will still work,

The country was close to default, Tahira Aurangzeb came out of this difficult time

Shahbaz Sharif spent 16 months with great courage, courage and courage,

Nawaz Sharif came back and held a rally at Pakistan Minar, the party graph went up immediately,

People are suffering from inflation, unemployment and terrorism,

People see a savior in the person of Nawaz Sharif,

Health, education and economy should be the first priority in Pakistan,

Legal expert Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar’s talk in Sachi Baat program

Shariat Court has given its decision against usury,

The decision given by the Shariat Court should be followed by the incoming government,

Interest-free banking system is running in many countries of the world,

There are laws against traditional interest in the country, they should be strictly implemented,

Some people take usury out of compulsion and then the lenders harass them,

It is good that the government withdrew the appeal in the Shariat Court,

Usury is such a big scourge in our society that it cannot be estimated,

The PDM government was not formed on the basis of any manifesto, Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar

Even the PDM government did not think that it would be able to last for 16 months,

If elections were held as soon as the PTI government ended, this kind of political environment would not have been created,

If those twelve years had not been lost, then we would have moved towards stability,

PPP and Muslim League-N have never been natural allies,

Joint government of two parties is not better for the country or the parties,

When a government is formed, it also needs some strong criticism,

One of our major problems is governance, second is justice and then economy,

People have to hope that other countries can move forward, so why not us?