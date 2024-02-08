Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, an independent candidate from National Assembly Constituency NA 47 and 48 from Islamabad, says that shutting down mobile phones across the country is the beginning of election rigging.

Before the polling process started during the general elections across the country, there were complaints of mobile phone service being suspended and internet service being affected in various cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.

In this regard, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior says that it has been decided to temporarily suspend the mobile phone service across the country. In the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, precious lives have been lost. Precautions are necessary to deal with it.

In his statement in this regard, independent candidate Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that cutting the contact of candidates with agents and election machinery is excessive.

He said that stopping the mobile phone service across the country is the beginning of rigging, police brutality is also being faced for some time, and when the information comes from somewhere, it will be too late.

Former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar also said that bullying and rigging elections are not allowed under any circumstances. The closure of the is an abuse of the candidates.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the way has been opened for a political party, the state missionary is already working for a party, the blocking of mobile phones is the beginning of pre-poll ragging, the atmosphere of the pre-poll was bad. Today also spoiled the polling day, put a serious question mark on the process of all elections.