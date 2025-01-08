It has been 29 years since the famous actor of the film world, Sultan Rahi, left his fans. Sultan Rahi was born on June 24, 1938 in Rawalpindi and entered the film world in 1959. His film journey took Punjabi cinema to new heights.

His films continued to achieve unprecedented success at the box office and his dialogues were discussed everywhere. Sultan Rahi’s pair with Mustafa Qureshi played an important role in the success of the films. The success of his film “Mula Jatt” is still remembered today.

He worked with Asia, Babra Sharif, and other famous actresses, but his pair with Anjuman set silver and golden jubilee records.

Memorable films include “Sholay”, “Chen Waryam”, “Sher Khan”, “Washi Jatt”, and “Sala Sahib”, which are still considered the legacy of the film world. Haider Sultan Rahi considers his father a great artist as well as a great human being.

Sultan Rahi set a world record by acting in more than 800 films. He was awarded more than 150 national and foreign awards, including the Presidential Award.

On January 9, 1996, bandits near Gujranwala extinguished his life, but his memories are still alive in the hearts of people.