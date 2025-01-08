The trend of suicide is increasing day by day among the young generation. Every third person suffers from depression and mental stress. Psychological problems are not given much importance in our country. We are the ones who treat ourselves when we have a headache or stomach ache. We go to the doctor only when the disease worsens, otherwise we ignore every pain as a minor matter. Then how can we be serious about psychological diseases.

When one of our close friends commits suicide, our friends say that they wish they had shared their problems with us, that there would have been some solution to the problem. No one asks when they are alive, but after death everyone becomes sympathetic.

Most people hide their problems from their friends and keep them inside. Some people are lonely even in a crowd. They want to hear someone talk to them, but there is no one to listen to them. They become depressed by their worries and sorrows. When their despair starts to increase to an extreme, they turn their backs on life. They see no reason to live. On the contrary, if such people have good friends, they get rid of this situation very quickly.

Most of the youth who commit suicide are fed up with inflation and unemployment. Others are students who have excessive expectations from their parents and teachers. The trend of suicide among students is increasing day by day, in which the fault lies with the parents and teachers who put more burden on the fragile shoulders of the child than her courage and ability.

It was just a few days ago. Our close friend’s younger sister Kiran (who was a ninth grade student) committed suicide under severe mental stress. Every eye was filled with tears at the death of this innocent girl. After all, in whose grief did such a girl commit suicide? The reason for Kiran’s suicide was her class teacher, who gave more importance to the most intelligent and capable girl in the class than all the other children and wanted full marks from her in the papers. Despite being a good student, Kiran lost courage before the exam and ended her life.

We hear and read such news every day on newspapers and TV channels. Still, parents and teachers do not care. Even if the children die. Parents want their child to have excellent results in the whole family, and to wrap up well. Teachers worry about their school results. They take away the mental capacity of children in the race of competition.

There was a time. When the results of the tenth and twelfth came, the children would come home and just say to their mothers, “Mom, I passed.” So the mothers would be charitable. No one cared about grades or marks. Just passing was considered enough. The child would also fly in the air saying, “Thank God I passed.” Now, parents and teachers give children so much tension about grades that they end their lives in depression.

It is a different matter to have expectations from a child, but it is completely wrong to pressure an innocent soul to achieve your desired goal. Intelligent children do not necessarily have strong nerves. Both parents and teachers should not put so much pressure on the child for good grades that the child commits suicide due to mental anguish. Don’t make children’s intelligence and ability their weakness.

Some children don’t come home early on the day of the results when they get low marks. They hide for fear of their parents’ displeasure and beating. Then those schools and teachers with whom they have very fond memories, the child does not leave after the results come out even after much desire due to embarrassment. Usually, only the toppers go to meet their old school teachers. Don’t make children unnecessarily tense because of getting average or low grades before the exam.

According to a study, children who top the class lag behind those who are average in their studies in life. They understand social life well and lead successful lives. Parents and teachers feel that what they want for their children is best. What children want does not matter to them.

A child cannot choose his own subject. Many intelligent children are interested in arts subjects, but there are some schools that sort out talented children even before the end of the eighth grade and create a separate section so that special attention is given to these children. Parents also want their children to be doctors, engineers. They also force them to study science subjects.

Parents and teachers need to change their attitudes. What do children want? What do they want to do and become in life? They should be given opportunities to move forward according to their mental abilities. And by accepting children’s academic weaknesses, give them courage and enable them to face every difficult situation. Until you accept your child’s weaknesses, how will a child become a successful and confident person? If behaviors do not change, children will continue to suffer from depression and embrace death.