Israel has announced further action against Hamas while refusing to stop its aggression against Palestinians.

According to foreign media reports, the Israeli Defense Minister refused to stop the aggression against the Palestinians and said that he will tell America that Israel will take action against Hamas everywhere.

The Minister of Defense of Israel said that we have no moral responsibility to stop the war in Gaza until the return of the Israeli hostages.

On the other hand, the number of Israelis killing Palestinians has decreased, so the Israeli Prime Minister is keen to present the controversial military recruitment bill in parliament.

On the other hand, the Israeli opposition criticized the Prime Minister and said that Netanyahu is trying to hide the failure of canceling the American visit.

It should be noted that the United Nations Security Council yesterday passed a resolution to stop Israeli attacks in Gaza after five and a half months.

The US did not veto the resolution and did not participate in the voting, on which the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu protested and canceled the visit of the Israeli advisers to the US.

It should be remembered that since October 7, 2023, Israel has been attacking the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza and more than 32,000 Palestinians have been martyred so far in Israeli attacks.