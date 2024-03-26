Cricket Australia has released the schedule of the Pakistan tour.

The series of 3 ODIs and 3 T20 matches between Pakistan and Australia will start from November 4.

According to the schedule released by Cricket Australia, all the ODI matches of the series will be played in day and night, while the three T20 matches between Pakistan and Australia will be played at night.

According to the schedule, the first ODI between the two teams will be played in Melbourne on November 4, the second ODI in Adelaide on November 8 and the third in Perth on November 10.

According to the schedule, the T20 series between Pakistan and Australia will start from November 14 in Brisbane, the second T20 between the two teams will be played on November 16 in Sydney and the last one will be played in Hobart on November 18.