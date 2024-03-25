Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations (UOSSM) board member and clinical professor Dr. Alia Khan has accused Israeli soldiers of raping women in Palestine.

Israeli soldiers are sexually abusing women in front of their families: Doctor reveals

Dr. Alia Khan says that a Canadian doctor working in Gaza, who is also my colleague, reported that Israeli soldiers are sexually abusing women in Palestine in front of their families.

According to Dr. Alia, a woman was raped by Israeli soldiers for 2 days in Al-Khair Hospital, until she was unable to speak. Despite all this, the world is silent and nothing is being done for these victims, Western media. And political leaders are not talking about these atrocities.

After al-Shafa, Israeli forces besieged Al-Nasr and Al-Amal Hospital, killing a member of the Palestinian Red Crescent

He also said that another woman in Al-Nasr Hospital was stripped naked by Israeli soldiers in front of her husband and brother, and when one of them took off her clothes to cover the woman, the Israeli soldiers shot both her brother and her husband. martyred.

Disclosure of Israeli soldiers raping a pregnant woman in front of her husband and children:

According to the report of a foreign news agency, a group of Palestinian activists has made a horrific revelation about the rape of a pregnant woman by Israeli soldiers in al-Shafa hospital.

The Palestinian activist quoted the pregnant woman’s husband as saying that Israeli soldiers asked his wife to take off her clothes and started beating her. The woman said she was 5 months pregnant, but the soldiers continued to beat her.

Gaza: Israeli tanks attacked Palestinians waiting for aid, 19 people were martyred

Several hours later, they took all the women out of the hospital room except the pregnant woman and her children. So they will be shot.

Eye witness statement:

On the other hand, Jamila Al-Hassi, a female eyewitness imprisoned since the raid of the Israeli soldiers in the medical complex, said that women were raped and tortured in the hospital. forced to leave and when these families took shelter in a building, the entire building was burnt to ashes.

According to Jamila Al Hussi, we don’t even have water for breaking the fast and we don’t know where to go.

It should be noted that it is also worth mentioning here that the Israeli soldiers released the Palestinians imprisoned in al-Shafa Hospital by stripping them naked.