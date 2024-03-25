A 2-member delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) reached Karachi to review the arrangements for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The ICC delegation includes Senior Manager Event Operations Sara Edgar and Manager Event Operations Aoun Zaidi.

The ICC delegation will inspect the facilities at National Stadium Karachi today, the delegation will go to Gaddafi Stadium Lahore tomorrow and Islamabad on Wednesday while ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley will join the delegation in Lahore tomorrow.

It should be noted that Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled in February-March in Pakistan