The brutality of the Israeli forces continues in Gaza, many Palestinians including three civil defense personnel, two journalists, and children were martyred in the attacks of the Israeli forces in Khan Yunis.

As a result of the relentless bombing of a residential building in Rafah by Israeli planes, 4 Palestinians were martyred, dozens were injured and 15 people were missing.

According to the report of the Arab media, in the Rafah area on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip, Israeli planes targeted the house of a doctor belonging to the Shaheedah family, who was sheltering many displaced Palestinians.

The Israeli Air Force also targeted the houses of the Abu Dabba’a and Ashoor families in Rafah, in which 25 more people were martyred.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Interior, as a result of the Israeli attack in Khan Yunis, 3 civil defense personnel were also martyred in the process of rescuing civilians in the Farhana school.

Yesterday, more than 280 Palestinians were martyred and more than 800 were injured in Israeli attacks on Rafah, Khan Yunis, northern and eastern suburbs of Gaza.

On the other hand, two journalists, including a cameraman of Al Jazeera TV, were martyred in an Israeli attack in Khan Yunis.

After the American warning, Israel bombarded the entire Gaza Strip, another 180 Palestinians were martyred

According to Arab media reports, Al Jazeera TV cameraman Samar Abu Daqah and Palestinian News Press Agency Ramey Badir were directly targeted during the coverage.

Reacting to the martyrdom of journalists, Carlos Martínez de la Serna of the Committee to Protect Journalists appealed to people to raise their voices against the massacre of journalists in Gaza, saying that the forces involved in the killing of journalists should be freed to blame. And an independent international investigation is needed.

He said that during the war, it is mandatory for the parties to remember that the protection of civilians is their responsibility under international humanitarian law, but we are seeing that civilians and journalists are being killed in Gaza.

Condemning the martyrdom of two journalists, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said that since October 7, the number of journalists killed in the operations of the Israeli forces has increased to an alarming level. Freedom has become an issue.

The IFJ said, “We know that Palestinian journalists are being selectively targeted and we need to ask ourselves what Israel is ultimately trying to achieve with such brutal actions and what they are trying to achieve.” Why is not allowed entry to international journalists?

On the other hand, while rejecting the idea of Israeli forces targeting Palestinian journalists, US spokesman John Kirby said that so far we have not found any evidence that Israeli forces have targeted and killed journalists reporting in Gaza. have been

On the other hand, Palestinian resistance continues in response to Israeli aggression, another Israeli soldier was killed during clashes with Hamas fighters.

Hamas says that a house full of Israeli soldiers has been blown up in Khan Yunis, many Israeli soldiers have been killed in the attack, while Israeli vehicles have also been targeted.

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground war in Gaza has reached 116.

On the other hand, Israel has claimed to have recovered the body of a hostage from Gaza and has also admitted to killing 3 Israeli hostages in Shujaya.

The Israeli army said that the hostages were mistakenly targeted as a threat.

The White House described the killing of the hostages and the operation as a “tragic mistake”, saying that it is not clear how the operation took place and how the tragic mistake was made.

It should be noted that as a result of Israeli operations in Gaza since October 7, the number of martyred Palestinians has exceeded 18 thousand 797, while more than 50 thousand have been injured and more than 7 thousand 780 people have gone missing.

In the bombing of Gaza since October 7, more than 253,000 houses have been partially affected, while more than 52,000 houses have been completely destroyed.