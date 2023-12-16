Today is the third day of the Test between Pakistan and Australia in Perth and at this time Pakistan’s batting is going on.

Pakistan team started their incomplete first innings with 132 runs for 2 wickets, but now five wickets have fallen for Pakistan’s 193 runs.

Khurram Shehzad was bowled by Pete Cummins for 7 runs, while Babar Azam was bowled by Mitchell Marsh for 21 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed by Nathan Line for 62 runs, and Sarfraz Ahmed was a victim of Mitchell Starc for 3 runs.

Second day:

At the end of the second day yesterday, Imam-ul-Haq was not out for 38 and Khurram Shahzad for 7 runs.

On the second day of the Test match, after the Australian team was bowled out for 487 runs, Pakistan’s first innings was opened by Imamul Haq and Abdullah Shafiq.

Both the batsmen took a cautious approach and took the team’s score to 74 runs in 36.2 overs, after which Abdullah Shafiq was caught out for 42 runs by spin bowler Nathan Line.

Pakistan’s second wicket fell for 123 runs in 49.3 overs, with captain Shaun Masood scoring 30 runs and was caught out by Mitchell Starc.

First Day of Test:

In the match, the host team won the toss and decided to bat first and invited the visiting team to the field.

On the first day of the Perth Test, Australian opener David Warner played a brilliant and aggressive innings, he scored 164 runs off 211 balls and this innings included 4 sixes and 16 fours.

Apart from this, Usman Khawaja scored 41, Marnos Labushin 16, Steve Smith 31, and Travis Head scored 40 runs.

Pakistan debutant Aamir Jamal took two wickets, and Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, and Khurram Shehzad took one wicket each.