The Israeli army continues its brutal attacks in Gaza where another 400 Palestinians have been martyred.

According to foreign media, the Ministry of Health of Palestine says that in the last 48 hours, almost 400 Palestinians have been martyred and 734 injured in Israeli attacks, while the United Nations Security Council is failing to stop the war.

According to media reports, the Israeli army is continuously bombing refugee camps in Rafah, Khan Yunis, and Nasirat.

On the other hand, according to the American media, Israel has dropped 2,000 pounds of bombs on the southern area of Gaza, and Israel has deliberately dropped bombs in the area from which the Palestinians were expelled from Gaza.

In addition, the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas is also retaliating and 472 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the war so far, of which 139 Israeli soldiers were killed in ground operations.

It should be noted that since October 7, the number of martyred Palestinians has reached close to 21,000 in Israeli attacks, while more than 53,000 people have been injured.