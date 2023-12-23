Rawalpindi: Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gauhar has said that he will approach the court to take back the symbol of the bat and it is hoped that the Supreme Court will intervene and our symbol will be restored.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar said that he does not consider Cyphercase as an open trial, it is a violation of Islamabad High Court’s orders, every human being has fundamental rights, and the courts should take it seriously. Should, efforts be made in the cipher case not to get out, we have not been provided with any certified copies yet.

“Elections were not conducted according to the party constitution”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has been stripped of its bat mark

He said that everything is happening in a hurry, the Supreme Court has clearly said to do everything, and the criminal trial cannot be done in a hurry, except for none of us, the criminal trial is being done in a hurry.

Barrister Gohar said that he would approach the court to take back the symbol of the bat, I hope the court will do justice, God willing, the Supreme Court will intervene and our symbol will be restored, the bat is the symbol of 70% of the people of Pakistan. No one can take away that mark from you.

Chairman PTI further said that the Election Commission did not mention in the order whether those who submitted the applications were part of PTI or not, the Election Commission did not mention that we violated any law or regulation. Yes, there can be no objection to our intra-party election, the order passed yesterday by the Election Commission contradicts its earlier order.