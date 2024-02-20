The Israeli army continues to attack residential areas and hospitals in Gaza, 8 patients died due to the inactivity of Al-Nasser Hospital.

In the statement issued by the Gaza Ministry of Health, it is said that 107 Palestinians were martyred and 145 were injured in the Israeli attacks in 24 hours. The total number of Palestinian martyrs increased to 29 thousand.

Israel has announced a ground operation in Rafah after the Israeli hostages were not released by Ramadan, but the European Union warned Israel against advancing on Rafah.

EU foreign ministers say an attack on Rafah would be devastating for the 1.5 million displaced Palestinians.

On the other hand, Hamas attacked the Israeli army in Khan Yunis, in which many Israeli soldiers were killed and many were injured.

On the other hand, the French newspaper has claimed that the Lebanese military organization Hezbollah has a network of secret tunnels that is more advanced than the network established by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which extends to Israel.