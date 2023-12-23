More than 100 Palestinians were martyred as a result of heavy shelling by the Israeli army at 230 places in the last 24 hours, including the Rafah Crossing and Jabalia camp.

The Zionist army surrounded the building of the Red Crescent and Israel has also claimed the occupation of the Shujaya area of Gaza, while 55 Palestinians were martyred by the bombing near the Khan Yunis European Hospital.

The number of Palestinians arrested during the operations of the Israeli army in Gaza has also exceeded 4,500.

Due to the Israeli bombardment, all the hospitals in northern Gaza became inactive, while the cemeteries of Gaza could not be protected from the Zionist forces. Israel also trampled the graves with bulldozers in eastern Gaza.

On the other hand, in response to the Israeli aggression, Hamas retaliated with new rocket attacks on Tel Aviv and damaged Israeli tanks, bulldozers, and vehicles in Gaza in the last 72 hours.

A number of Israeli soldiers were killed in the counter-attacks of Hamas, and 137 soldiers have been confirmed dead in the ground operation of the Israeli army on Gaza so far.

Hamas has given a blunt response to Israel’s efforts to negotiate a break in the war and release hostages, making it clear that it is the national decision of Palestine that there will be no negotiations until the Israeli aggression is completely ended.

The video of the 3 hostages killed in the Israeli bombing by the Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas has also been released.

On the other hand, American intelligence agencies have confirmed that the Israeli war has increased the influence of Hamas and Hamas has positioned itself as the defender of the Palestinian cause in the Muslim world.

On the other hand, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned Israel that Israeli actions are also endangering the support of the Jewish state.

It should be noted that the latest vote on the Gaza ceasefire in the UN Security Council is expected to take place today.

It should also be remembered that since October 7, the number of martyred Palestinians in Gaza has exceeded 20 thousand, while 52 thousand 586 people have been injured. More than half of the martyred and injured people are only children and women, while millions of people have been displaced due to Israeli brutality.