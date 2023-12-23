The International Tennis Federation accepted Pakistan’s position on the Davis Cup tie and rejected India’s appeal.

The independent tribunal of the International Tennis Federation ruled that the Davis Cup tie will be held in Pakistan.

India wanted to play the Davis Cup at a neutral venue based on general elections and security in Pakistan and last month the International Tennis Federation did not recognize India’s stand.

Pakistan has adopted the position that there is no problem with the security situation in the country, other teams are coming and playing in Pakistan.

The Independent Tribunal of the International Tennis Federation has said in its decision that there is no solid reason for not playing the Davis Cup in Pakistan, the security situation in Pakistan is not such that matches cannot be held.

In the last one month, Pakistan’s position was recognized twice and the independent tribunal decided to allow India to visit Pakistan in February.

The Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India will be played on February 4