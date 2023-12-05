50 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds injured as a result of the Israeli army’s bombing of 2 schools in northern Gaza.

In the name of action against the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Israel extended the scope of the ground war to southern Gaza and delivered dozens of tanks, armored vehicles, and bulldozers to Khan Yunis.

According to foreign media reports, on Monday, the Israeli army bombed 2 schools in northern Gaza, resulting in 50 Palestinian martyrs and hundreds of injuries, in which hundreds of homeless Palestinians took shelter.

The Israeli military also claimed to have hit more than 200 Hamas positions while Israel cut the main fiber routes, once again suspending landline, mobile and internet services in Gaza.

The Israeli army has ordered the Palestinians to leave the area, while the World Health Organization has also received an order to leave the warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours.

Before this, Israel deployed troops in northern Gaza by conducting ground attacks.

According to the Palestinian News Agency, Israel conducted raids in the West Bank, including Jenin, Salwad, Jaffna, Jalazum, Qalqilya, and Hebron, and arrested several Palestinians.

The Ministry of Health of Gaza says that 700 Palestinians were martyred in the last 24 hours.

The White House National Security Adviser said it was hoped Israel would have identified residential ‘no-strike’ zones in Gaza. Hopefully, Israel will not target them.

Hamas claims to have destroyed 28 Israeli army vehicles

Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas has claimed that 28 vehicles of the Israeli army were destroyed in 24 hours, and the Israeli army was also killed in the clashes.

According to the report, the Israeli army confirmed the death of 3 more of its soldiers, after which the number of dead Israeli soldiers rose to 77.

The Israeli Defense Minister has said that Hamas will be dispersed very soon.

It should be noted that since October 7, almost 16 thousand Palestinians have been martyred due to the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Since October 7, 1.9 million citizens of Gaza have been displaced

UNRWA, the United Nations agency that works for Palestinian refugees, has said that more than 80 percent of the population of Gaza has been forced to leave their homes.

The international organization said in a post on social media platform X that 1.9 million people in Gaza have been displaced as a result of Israeli operations since October 7.

UNRWA said that currently 1.2 million displaced people are living in 156 centers of the organization