Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team won their first-ever T20I series against the Kiwis with a historic victory in New Zealand.

In the second Women’s T20 match, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 10 runs and took a decisive two-nil lead in the 3-match series.

In response to Pakistan’s 137 runs, the New Zealand team managed to score 127 runs.

Pakistan’s Fatima Sana defended 17 runs in the last over.

The national women’s team scored 137 runs for 6 wickets, Alia Riaz remained unbeaten with 32 runs while Muniba Ali scored 35 runs.

In reply, the New Zealand team scored 127 runs for 7 wickets, Fatima Sana took 3 wickets and Sadia Iqbal took 2 wickets.

New Zealand’s Georgia Pimmer scored 28 while Hannah Rowe scored 33. The third and final T20 match of the series will be played on December 9.