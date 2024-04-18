US media reports indicate that Israel’s miscalculation led to an escalation of the conflict with Iran.

The American media report said that Israel did not expect such a large-scale response from Iran, the US and Israeli officials believed that Iran’s response would be limited.

The report stated that Israel had informed Washington of a low-level threat from Iran moments before the attack on the Iranian target, while American officials immediately informed the US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan of the fear of serious consequences of the attack. what was

The American media report said that after the Israeli attack on Iranian targets, the US publicly supported Israel, while privately, the US expressed its anger at Israel for attacking the Iranian consulate in Syria without consultation.

According to the report, after Israel’s attack, Iran publicly and diplomatically vowed to retaliate, Iran privately sent a message that it does not want a clear war with Israel, Iran sent a message to Oman, Turkey and Switzerland to the United States. Arbitrator.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Revolutionary Guard kept a hotline open for the Omani government to send messages to the United States, the Swiss ambassador was summoned to the base of the Revolutionary Guard, and a message was sent to the United States to stay away from the fight, and Iran retaliated against Israel’s response. , also warned of severe and without warning attacks.

According to the report, America made it clear to Iran that it is not involved in this attack and it did not want war.

It should be remembered that Israel attacked the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, in which 8 diplomats including the main leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed.

Iran responded to Israel’s attack by firing more than 300 missiles at Israel a few days ago. Most of the missiles were destroyed by the US and Israel’s anti-aircraft systems on the way, but some missiles also landed in Israel.