ISLAMABAD: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Rozenews SK Niazi while

talking with Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq's, Israel is oppressing Palestine, America is

sponsoring it ,Everyone is worried and condemning him If the Muslim rulers do not raise their

voice today, it will be their turn tomorrow, There is still time for Muslim rulers to boycott Israel

and America and There are two billion Muslims in the world, which is a great power.Today,

Jamaat-e-Islami called all its officials in Peshawar. We want the people to use their votes to hold

the rulers accountable this time and The corruption and inflation are due to the parties in power,

Politics is controlled by the elite, change will come when the common man reaches the

assemblies, My faith is in Allah and the people that this time there will be a change in the

election and We want the constitutional institutions to remain neutral. The good of the country

lies in the neutrality of the country's institutions. The success of Jamaat-e-Islami will be the

success of the people of Pakistan, It is the duty of the Election Commission to ensure the

conduct of transparent elections, Such elections should be held in which the confidence of the

people is restored, Every election since 70 has been disputed, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul

Haque Pakistan is a country where every election becomes controversial and If the Election

Commission is not impartial, it will be against its commitment, Sirajul Haq, The Election

Commission and all institutions should provide an environment for transparent elections. People

of Muslim League-N are talking that they will come to power, We have decided to start the

campaign in 75% constituencies, Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq's talk in Sachi Baat program.

Economist Mirza Akhtar Baig's talk in Sachi Baat program.Today, for the first time in the history

of Pakistan, the stock market reached 62 thousand

Pakistan's partnership with Saudi Arabia has been agreed. Saudi Arabia objected to trade with

the Gulf countries

Pakistan has removed all reservations of Saudi Arabia,The risk of the stock market going down

is always there. There is good news of an investment of 50 to 60 million An investment of 50 to

60 million will increase investor confidence Foreign investors are investing in the shares that are

undervalued, Akhtarbeg, If there is any bad news, the stock exchange also crashes, option bag,

Investors also bear the risk of a market crash, the option bag

Currently the news is good and the economic indicators are moving in a positive direction.

Talk by Stock Exchange expert Syed Zafar Abbas in Sachi Baat program, At present general

index is moving in a positive direction.The positive trend and negative trend of the stock market

keeps increasing The government's positive action led to the improvement of the index,

Investors should buy shares by looking at the market trend, If there is a slight negative trend in

the market, don't suffer much loss, The experts give their analysis so that the investor can

benefit, the option bag Your channel also played a big role in creating market awareness, The

role of the Army Chief in improving the economy is very clear, Army Chief has a clear role in

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE agreements and UAE representatives have said that Pakistan will get

benefits in the allocated damage fund, He said that when there is fundraising, Pakistan will also

benefit There is no doubt left in holding the election, Three major institutions of the country have

asked to ensure the conduct of the election, We don't make any kind of advice in the program

that anyone is afraid of,We have to lead the people towards the improvement of the economy.