ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Akbar Naqvi has submitted a reply to the notice of the Registrar Supreme Court on the matter of complaint in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Justice Mazhar Naqvi also sent a copy of the reply to the 3-member committee of the Supreme Court, in which it is said that I have filed two constitutional petitions in the Supreme Court, my petitions have not been numbered yet, these constitutional petitions should be placed before the three-member committee. And both my constitutional petitions should be fixed for hearing.

In reply, Justice Mazahar said that the assistant registrar asked whether I wanted to pursue my application or not. The registrar has no authority to decide the admissibility of a constitutional petition, according to law only a 3-member committee of judges can review the petition, my lawyer never said that he would not raise legal objections after the allegations were made clear, opposing my appointment to the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice explained the objection, after the explanation of the Chief Justice, he only withdrew this objection, and the objection was returned with the understanding that the Judicial Council would admit the mistake and withdraw the evidence.

Justice Mazahar has requested in response that I fully comply with the first constitutional request filed on November 20, that the show-cause notice issued against me be withdrawn.

It should be noted that Justice Mazahir Naqvi has also challenged the show-cause notices issued by the Supreme Judicial Council in the Supreme Court.