The United Nations Special Representative for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, has revealed that Israel has used 25,000 tons of explosives equivalent to 2 nuclear bombs to destroy Gaza.

Francesca Albanese added in her report on the Gaza war that Israel has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, with 12,000 Palestinians missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings and presumed dead.

According to the report, Israel has injured more than 70,000 Palestinians and arrested thousands, the arrested Palestinians are facing the worst torture by the Israeli army.

The report further states that Israel has failed to prove that the men killed in Gaza were Hamas fighters.

The report stated that Israel’s stoppage of aid to Gaza has increased the number of deaths due to hunger and poverty, and 10 children are dying every day due to lack of food and malnutrition in Gaza.

According to the United Nations report, the Israeli army has badly destroyed Gaza’s hospitals, agricultural land, Gaza’s houses, hospitals, educational institutions and cultural centers have also been destroyed by Israeli bombing.