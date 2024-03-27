Lahore: After Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s comments on the appointment of the captain in the press conference, the rumors regarding the new captain have increased, and the name of former captain Babar Azam has started circulating once again regarding the captaincy of the national team.

According to the sources, there are talks about making Babar Azam the captain once again in the authorized circles of the Pakistan Cricket Board, there are also reports of the contacts of the PCB officials with the former captain.

According to the sources, the possibility of Babar Azam’s meeting with the board officials has also been shown before the departure of Abbottabad to participate in the training camp of the national team.

According to sources close to the former captain, there have been reports regarding making him captain, but Babar Azam has not yet made up his mind about accepting or rejecting the captaincy offer.

According to close sources, if Babar Azam is offered the captaincy, he will discuss various aspects.

In November last year, the former chairman of the management committee, Zaka Ashraf, removed Babar Azam from the captaincy, after which Shaheen Afridi was appointed as the captain of the national T20 and Shan Masood as the captain of the Test team.

According to sources, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has entrusted the decision of captaincy to the selection committee.

It should be noted that the former captain of the national team Babar Azam had reached Lahore last night after performing Umrah