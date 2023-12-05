According to the American newspaper, American officials say that Israel is managing a large system of pumps to draw seawater in Gaza, these pumps are being installed to supply tunnels used by the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. can fill

According to reports, by mid-November, the Israeli army had installed five pumps within a mile of the al-Shati refugee camp that could move thousands of cubic meters of water per hour and could flood the tunnels within weeks.

Media reports said it was unclear whether Israel would consider using the pump before releasing all the hostages, as Hamas has previously said it was hiding the hostages in safe havens and tunnels.

In this regard, US officials added that it makes sense for Israel to disable the tunnels and that Israel is exploring many ways to do so.

On the other hand, the Israeli army did not comment on this matter, but they said that the Israeli army is working to eliminate Hamas’s terrorist capabilities in various ways using various military and technical equipment.

It should be noted that since October 7, almost 16,000 Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli attacks.