Youngest domestic worker Rizwana, a victim of violence by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad, will be discharged from the hospital today after undergoing treatment for 5 months.

Talking to Jio, Dr. Farid Zafar, principal of Ameeruddin Medical College said that Rizwana was under treatment for 5 months, now she has fully recovered, Rizwana was brought to the general hospital with injuries on her head, face, and back.

He said that after 5 months of continuous treatment, she is now better, walking on her feet and her smile has also returned.

National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights notice of violence against a young domestic worker

Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmed told Geo News that Rizwana will not go to her home in Sargodha after being discharged. Still, she will be transferred from the hospital to the Child Protection Bureau.

He said that the court had entrusted her to the Child Protection Bureau, which will provide education, food, and other facilities to Rizwana.