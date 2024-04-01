Israeli police arrested the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Ismail Haniyeh’s sister, Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, was arrested in southern Israel on terrorism charges, Israeli police said on Monday.

The police had to tell the foreign news agency that Sabah Abd al-Salam Haniyeh is an Israeli citizen, he was arrested in southern Israel’s Tel Sheba area, and the Israeli internal security agency Shein Beit is also involved in the investigation against him.

The police spokesman confirmed the arrest of Sabah Abdul Salam Haniyeh, saying that he has been arrested on suspicion of having links with Hamas members and inciting and supporting terrorist acts within Israel.

Police say documents, telephones, and other items were found at the home of 57-year-old Sabah Abdul Salam Haniyeh, which proves his involvement in attacks against the Israeli state.

It should be noted that Ismail Haniyeh is the head of the political office of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas.

As a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh’s young grandson and granddaughter have also been martyred.