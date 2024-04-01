ISLAMABD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programmeThe constitution of a larger bench on the issue of judges is welcome, SK NiaziConsisting of a larger bench will make the matter transparentDuring the hearing, it will be known who interfered and how much,Founder PTI has got relief in one person, the rest are still establishedIt is clear that commodity prices will rise on IMF termsThe aim of criticism should be to bring about fundamental changes,Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s governance shows that she wants to work

Former Justice Wajihauddin’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

The judges of the High Court had complained that there is interference, how to do the work?,

The matter should have been referred to the Supreme Judicial Council

The matter has been presented before the full court, instead of 7 judges, the full court should hear

According to the nature of the proceedings, responsibility is imposed on the Supreme Court judges

Now, a committee of three judges has also been established for Sumoto Action

Justice (retd) Shaikh Usmani’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

No one understands what should happen on the matter of Judges’ letter, Justice (R)

The purpose of writing the letter was to inquire into the matter, Justice (Rtd)

The one-member commission that was formed earlier was meaningless, Justice (retd)

The Supreme Judicial Council should have inquired about the judges who wrote the letter

The purpose of writing the judges’ letter was to inquire into the interference

The Supreme Judicial Council has so much power that it can summon anyone

There was no need for a full court on the matter, the Supreme Judicial Council should have taken action on its own

Senator Irfan Siddiqui’s conversation with Sachi Baat S.K. Niazi

Many thanks to SK Nyazi’s opening remarks, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Need to find facts on judges letter issue, Irfan Siddiqui

Supreme Court’s suo moto action on judges’ letter issue is welcome, Irfan Siddiqui

Instead of speculating on the matter, the matter should be left to the 7-member bench, Irfan Siddiqui

The six judges on whose behalf the letter has been written also have reservations, Irfan Siddiqui

Letter-writing judges have been appointed for many years, why did they not raise their voice earlier, Irfan Siddiqui

In all the decisions given against Nawaz Sharif, most of these judges were included, Irfan Siddiqui

The defense role of the Army for the country’s borders is on the front line, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Some soldier and officer of the army is being martyred daily, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

There is no such instance in the history of Pakistan that judges have written letters, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Pakistan Army is playing a role for the improvement of economy along with the defense of Pakistan, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Judiciary is doing its job, complaints are also received and decisions are given on them, Irfan Siddiqui

All cases are proceeding according to law, founder PTI is getting relief, Irfan Siddiqui

If PTI founder gets any relief from judiciary, we have no objection, Irfan Siddiqui

Big taxpayers have taken bribes from the courts and cases have been going on for years, Irfan Siddiqui

Every class of thought, including the judges, should understand the country’s problems, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

The judiciary has never been interfered with before, nor should it happen now or in the future, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

If the decisions in the courts are fair, then the country will become heaven, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

The Prime Minister has the right to form his team according to his discretion, Irfan Siddiqui

Irfan Siddiqui will continue to play his role for the country and the party

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said if the powerful voice of the media reaches the Houses, it will bring about a good change

The PML-N government will definitely fulfill its mandate, said PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reservations but never speaks against national interests, Irfan Siddiqui

If the government completes its tenure with strength, the problems will be solved, Irfan Siddiqui

The atmosphere of uncertainty should end now, the situation will be resolved soon, Irfan Siddiqui

Prime Minister keeps calling consultative meetings in which all matters are discussed, Irfan Siddiqui

Punjab government has been handled very well by Maryam Nawaz, we needed such a hardworking person, Irfan Siddiqui

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is fully guided by Mian Nawaz Sharif, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

All parties including PTI are invited to come and talk in the Assembly, Irfan Siddiqui

Together, all the ways of rigging in the election process must be closed, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

NAB has made the political leadership, including the business class, an exercise, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

The purpose of establishing a caretaker government is that no one raises a finger on the election, Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddiqui is pointing fingers at the caretaker government

The economy will improve soon, solving the basic problems of the people is our first priority,

The economy will not improve until there is stability in the society

Irfan Siddiqui will try his best to create an environment to bring investment

There is no corruption in all institutions, corruption is found even in developed countries, Irfan Siddiqui

Stopping the path of mega corruption is important, it will take time to stop corruption at small level

If this government cannot manage the affairs with the support of all institutions, then no one can manage them