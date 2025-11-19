ISLAMABAD : Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Wednesday visited Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, where he was warmly received by faculty members and students.

During a special session, the ISPR DG discussed in detail the country’s internal situation, defense matters, and the professional role of the Pakistan Army. He also informed students about the difference between social media propaganda and factual information.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University said that the ISPR DG’s statements regarding India had proven true before the world, where Pakistan’s armed forces even outperformed Indian technology.

Students and teachers termed the session highly productive, stating it had cleared many of their misconceptions.

Students added that they consider themselves Pakistanis first and that the Pakistan Army comes from among them. They also thanked the ISPR DG for giving well-reasoned answers to their questions regarding misinformation.