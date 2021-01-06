ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that reforms in national institutions are being ensured by the government.

He was talking to Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday. Steps to bring Karachi Circular Railway (KCR)on modern lines were reviewed on the occasion.The railway minister said that steps are being taken for revival of the Pakistan Railways. He said that railways needs to be modernised with the help of state-of-the art intervention or automation. He said there would be no compromise on the issue of removing encroachments from PR land.