In the 27th match of Pakistan Super League 9, Islamabad United qualified for the play-off stage by defeating Multan Sultans by 3 wickets in an interesting match.

Islamabad United achieved Multan’s target of 229 runs on the last ball and qualified for the playoffs.

Earlier, Multan and Peshawar Zalmi also qualified in the playoffs.

In the match played in Rawalpindi, Islam United captain Shadab Khan won the toss and invited Multan Sultans to bat.

Multan Sultans innings

Yasir Khan and Mohammad Rizwan opened the innings for Multan Sultans and the first loss for Sultans was Yasir Khan’s total of 44. Yasir Khan was dismissed for 33 off 16 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan also managed to score 20 runs but Usman Khan once again showed his brilliant batting and made the bowlers of Islamabad United angry and remained not out after scoring 100 runs in 50 balls, 15 fours and 3 sixes in his innings. were included.

Multan Sultans scored 228 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs, Faheem Ashraf got two wickets and Haneen Shah got one wicket from Islamabad.

Islamabad United’s innings

Multan Sultans’ target of 229 runs was achieved by Islamabad United on the last ball with their aggressive batting.

Colin Munro was outstanding by scoring 84 runs, captain Shadab Khan scored 54 runs, and Imad Wasim remained unbeaten by scoring 30 runs and bringing success to his team.

Apart from this, Faheem Ashraf scored 23 runs and Hyder Ali scored 19 runs.

Abbas Afridi took 3 wickets and Mohammad Ali 2 wickets for Multan Sultans.