Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja, and Member of Punjab Assembly Hafiz Farhat Abbas were arrested during a rally against the alleged election rigging in Lahore.

On the call of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, workers in various cities of the country protested against the alleged rigging of the elections, the protesters took out protest rallies and announced the rejection of the election results.

Shahbaz Khosa has claimed that his father Latif Khosa was detained by the police during the peaceful protest. It is not known where the police took the father after arresting him.

Apart from this, MPA Mian Haroon Akbar has also been detained while the son of Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid was detained from a rally in Shadman.

On the other hand, son-in-law and grandson of senior politician Javed Hashmi were arrested from Makhdoom Rasheed area in view of the possible protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Multan.