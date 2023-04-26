KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: According to officials who confirmed the development on Tuesday, two instances of monkeypox that originated in Saudi Arabia have been found in Islamabad.

The victims’ identities have been kept secret, and samples sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad verified the virus’s presence.

The hospital administrations were expected to set up a designated separate location with five to ten rooms for isolation of monkeypox cases within 24 hours, according to a warning issued by the Sindh Health Services Directorate General.

To offer patients with safe and effective care, the space should have the necessary infection control measures, such as negative pressure, hand hygiene facilities, and personal protective equipment.

It further stated that it was crucial to maintain vigilance for the discovery of any suspected cases and to be ready to undertake response initiatives in order to stop the spread of the monkeypox disease in Sindh.

“If anyone presents with a severe illness with a temperature >38.3°C (101°F), strong headache, lymphadenopathy, back pain, myalgia, and strong asthenia, followed one to three days later by a progressively developing rash often starting on the face (where it is most dense) and then spreading elsewhere on the body, including the soles of feet and palms of hands, along with travel history of epidemic countries where monkey cases are reported, [they are suspected cases],”