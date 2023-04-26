Singer Kaifi Khalil has said that he would be releasing a continuation of the song very soon after taking the music business by storm with Kahani Suno 2.0.

During a Junaid Akram podcast that was published on Eid ul Fitr, the young singer also discussed the history of Kahani Suno 2.0.

The new song, according to him, won’t be Kahani Suno 3.0; instead, it will be an explanation of his prior song. Additionally, he stated that he intended to release it after Eid.

“Kahani Suno was an old song, so I rewrote it to give the track honour. In his conversation with the host, he stated, “I wanted listeners to relate to the song as if they are listening to someone’s experience.

He claimed to have finished the song within three days and added that he was worried it would be a love song because these days, love isn’t treated all that seriously.

When questioned if his song was based on a true story, Khalil said that he will address the issue in more detail in the following song, which he is set to release.

When asked if a female version of this song will be released, the singer said that he had no idea.