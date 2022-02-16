ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has issued their WhatsApp contact number to offer easy access to all of their services to the citizens of Islamabad, making them the first police department in Pakistan’s history that can be contacted on WhatsApp.

With this step, all the services of the capital police will be just a click away from now on.

The announcement about the WhatsApp number was made through the Islamabad police’s official Twitter account.

The tweet contained a video message by Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Ahasan Younus.

“In order to make our services more easily accessible for the citizens, Islamabad Police is issuing its WhatsApp number.

The citizens can register themselves with our number 0334-4287-4287 which is 0334-ICTP-ICTP, by sending a simple hi/hello,” IGP Younus said.

ملکی تاریخ میں پہلی بار کسی بھی محکمہ پولیس میں اسلام آباد پولیس نے اپنی تمام سروسز تک باسہولت رسائی کیلئے واٹس ایپ نمبر کا اجراء کر دیا۔

آئی جی اسلام آباد کے اس خصوصی اقدام سے اب پولیس تک رسائی ایک کلک کی دوری پر۔ شکایت سیل، اور دیگر تمام سروسز کیلئے 👇

WhatsApp: 033 42874287 pic.twitter.com/x2G4p6VtkD — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 16, 2022

He said that once the citizens register, they will receive menus of Islamabad police services.

The menus available on the number are as follows:

Information about ICTP

Islamabad IGP complaint cell

Police Khidmat Markaz’s services

Online crime and complaint registration system

Helpline numbers

Gender-based harassment

Online appointments for all services

Police advisory

Traffic advisory

Crime advisory

Contact details of police offices

Services for overseas Pakistanis

Responsive policing through social media

ISB police mobile app and website

Zainab alert

Details about most wanted criminals

Pakistan Citizens Portal Complaints

Suggestions and feedback

IGP Younus said that the ICTP WhatsApp contact enables citizens to access all its services effortlessly. All the information and facilities that a citizen in Islamabad may need would be available, both in English and Urdu, on the WhatsApp number, he added.

The IGP further stated that he hopes that this effort is appreciated by the citizens while the ICTP continues to provide good services.