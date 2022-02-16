LAHORE: Pointless Karachi Kings will lock horns with table-topper Multan Sultans today in their second fixture of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition.

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. The Sultans’ unbeaten streak in the competition came to an end in their last game, whereas the Kings are yet to win a game. Both have some exciting players on their side and expect a cracking contest

Despite Kings’ defeat in their first meeting, the statistics show an encouraging image for them due to previous records. Both teams have met eight times and Kings have an edge with five victories against Sultans’ three.

Possible playing XI:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza.