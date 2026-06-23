ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Tuesday announced a comprehensive traffic plan ahead of the arrival of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Islamabad, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles and imposing diversions on key roads.

According to the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), the entry of all types of heavy traffic into Islamabad from any direction or highway will remain prohibited from 12 am until further notice.

The ITP said that all entry points to the Red Zone would remain closed to traffic, except those accessible via Murree Road and Margalla Road.

Traffic diversions have been enforced on the Islamabad Expressway from Koral to Faizabad, as well as on Murree Road and Club Road, while Srinagar Highway will remain closed from Zero Point to Dhokri Chowk.

Commuters travelling between Zero Point and Faisal Avenue will be diverted towards 9th Avenue.

The police said that motorists heading from Zero Point to Koral Chowk, in the event of road closures, should use Srinagar Highway, continue via 9th Avenue, Stadium Road and Murree Road (Chandni Chowk), before proceeding through Rawal Road.

If Club Road is closed from Park Road, traffic will be diverted towards Taramri Chowk.

Residents travelling between Bhara Kahu and Rawalpindi have been advised to use Korang Road, Bani Gala and Lehtrar Road as alternative routes.

Commuters travelling between Rawalpindi Saddar and Islamabad have been advised to use Colonel Sher Khan Road, Faqeer Aipee Road (IJP Road) or 9th Avenue.

Heavy vehicles travelling from GT Road Peshawar towards Lahore have been directed to use the motorway via Taxila, then proceed through Chakri Interchange and Chak Beli Road to reach Rawat GT Road.

Similarly, heavy traffic travelling from GT Road Lahore towards Peshawar has been advised to use Rawat GT Road, Chak Beli Road and Chakri Interchange before joining the motorway towards Taxila.

The ITP said further traffic updates would be issued through its FM 92.4 radio service and official WhatsApp channel.