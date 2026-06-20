The Foreign Ministry has said that technical-level talks between the US and Iran regarding the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding will be held in Switzerland tomorrow under the mediation of Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that after the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks between the US and Iran will be held in the Swiss city of Bergenstock on June 21.

He said that representatives of the US and Iran will participate in the talks, and representatives of Pakistan and Qatar who play a mediating role will also participate in the talks.

The statement said that Pakistan will continue to facilitate this process as a mediator so that the agreements reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding can be taken forward and the diplomatic progress between the two countries can be put into practice.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan will continue its constructive diplomatic efforts for peace, stability and peaceful resolution of conflicts in the region.

On the other hand, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Tehran to make the Iran-US talks successful, where Mohsin Naqvi met with the Iranian Foreign Minister and discussed related matters.