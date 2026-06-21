ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will facilitate technical-level talks between the United States and Iran in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21 as part of efforts to advance understandings reached under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU].

The discussions will bring together representatives of the United States and Iran, alongside mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Saturday. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also arrived in Tehran today to engage in discussions with the Iranian counterparts regarding Us-Iran talks.

The meeting follows the signing of the Islamabad MoU, though the FO did not disclose further details about the agreement or the specific agenda for the upcoming technical discussions.

Pakistan said it would continue to support the process in its role as mediator, with the aim of carrying forward the understandings reached under the memorandum.

The planned talks in Switzerland mark the next stage of engagement after the agreement was signed in Islamabad. They are expected to focus on technical aspects of the commitments and arrangements agreed by the parties, with Pakistan and Qatar continuing to serve as facilitators.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan remained committed to supporting dialogue and helping move the process forward through diplomatic engagement. No details were provided on the duration of the talks, the level of representation from either side, or whether further meetings would follow.

Witkoff and Araghchi leave for Switzerland

Earlier today, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi prepared to travel to Switzerland for talks aimed at advancing a wider peace framework, Axios reported.

The planned discussions follow a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah after several days of fighting in Lebanon threatened broader regional negotiations. The truce has revived hopes that an interim agreement reached earlier this week between Washington and Tehran could develop into a more comprehensive settlement.

The accord provides for a 60-day negotiating period to address unresolved issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security concerns. Witkoff is expected to join senior adviser Jared Kushner in Switzerland, while Araghchi is due to arrive on Saturday. US Vice President JD Vance postponed his planned trip amid the escalation in Lebanon.

A senior US official said the ceasefire took effect on Friday afternoon after mediation involving the United States, Qatar and Iran. Israeli officials said military operations would remain suspended if Hezbollah refrains from attacks, though Israeli forces would retain positions in southern Lebanon.

Major challenges remain, including Iran’s demand that Washington fulfil commitments on ending hostilities in Lebanon. The broader framework includes potential sanctions relief, release of frozen assets, restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and economic support for Iran.