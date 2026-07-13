According to security sources, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-e-Juraat, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces have arrived in Turkey on a 2-day official visit. Wildlife

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was warmly welcomed upon his arrival in Turkey.

Security sources say that during the visit, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will hold important meetings with the military and political leadership of Turkey, in which matters of mutual interest will be discussed. Political Analysis