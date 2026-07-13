SINGAPORE: Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to its lowest level in several weeks on Sunday, according to shipping data, as renewed U.S.-Iran strikes and attacks on vessels in the Middle East raised security concerns.

Data from ship-tracking firm Kpler showed that only six vessels passed through the strategic waterway on Sunday, marking the lowest daily total in five weeks.

Among the ships leaving the strait were the Very Large Crude Carrier Humanity, carrying about 2 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, and the tanker Capetan Andreas, transporting roughly 500,000 barrels of Kuwaiti oil products. Three empty tankers entered the Gulf to load crude, while most vessels switched off their transponders while crossing the strait.

No liquefied natural gas tankers entering the strait over the weekend were visible in the ship-tracking data.

One tanker controlled by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co exited the strait between July 10 and July 12, Kpler data showed. The vessel is heading for Dahej port in India.

U.S. forces completed another wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday, hitting dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions, the Central Command said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic, although Iran declared earlier that it closed the strait after a vessel travelled on an unapproved route and was struck.

Iran’s ​Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that its navy stopped two ships in the Strait of Hormuz last night by shutting down their systems. It did not name the ships involved.